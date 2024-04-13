Telford meat thief ordered to go to drugs rehab

Elliot Bigland, aged 33, stole twice from the Red Lion service station in Wellington and once from a One Stop store in Telford last month.

Bigland, of Talbot Fields, High Ercall, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of theft.

Deputy District Judge Vijaya Monro handed him a 12-month community order, which includes a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement involving regular tests.

Bigland was also ordered to do 20 rehabilitation activity days and to pay £40 in compensation.

No further orders for prosecution costs were made.