Prolific Telford shoplifter jailed for third time this year after targeting Tesco again

Shane Chick, aged 36, was jailed for a fortnight shortly after stealing £80 worth of meat from a supermarket in Telford on March 19.

It did not take him long to return to crime, stealing £100 worth of items from Tesco last Friday, April 5.

He was previously sent down for 14 weeks on February 23 this year after lifting £293 worth of Tesco stock in a spate of thefts. He was let out early.

Chick, of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to this latest count of theft.

Deputy District Judge Vijaya Monro jailed Chick for six weeks and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

She made no further orders for prosecution costs.