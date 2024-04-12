Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The trio were charged with the production of cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Shifnal on Thursday.

The grow was found following a warrant at an address just off the Bridgnorth Road, with 579 cannabis plants seized.

Police said that when officers entered the building, 432 mature cannabis plants were discovered, which have been given an estimated street value of £361,000. Officers later found a further 147 cannabis plants at this address.

Edvinas Tupolpvskij, 22, of no fixed abode, Andrius Parnarauskas, 39, of no fixed abode and Shaun Wilson, 65, of Priorslee Road, Shifnal were charged in the early hours of Friday morning.

All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.