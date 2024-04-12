Town centre crime: Police swoop to make arrests over drugs and shop thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Police tweeted on X that they made two "good arrests" in the town centre on Friday morning.

They tweeted: "Good couple of arrests for Shrewsbury Town Centre officers on Operation Darwin this morning.

"One male suspected of PWITS (possession with intent to supply) Class A drugs, one male on suspicion of two thefts from store."

They posted a picture of suspected wraps of heroin.