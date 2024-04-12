Town centre crime: Police swoop to make arrests over drugs and shop thefts
Two men have been arrested in Shrewsbury town centre on suspicion of drugs and shoplifting offences.
By David Tooley
Shrewsbury Police tweeted on X that they made two "good arrests" in the town centre on Friday morning.
They tweeted: "Good couple of arrests for Shrewsbury Town Centre officers on Operation Darwin this morning.
"One male suspected of PWITS (possession with intent to supply) Class A drugs, one male on suspicion of two thefts from store."
They posted a picture of suspected wraps of heroin.