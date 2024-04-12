Shropshire Star
Telford man found asleep in car with knife while triple drink drive limit just avoids jail

A man was found asleep in a car with a knife in his possession while more than three times the drink drive limit.

By Nick Humphreys
Aaron Seward, aged 44, was found in a Vauxhall Corsa in a car park in Sunnymead, Sutton Hill on October 14 last year.

He was found in possession of a four-inch pocket lock knife, and a breath test found he had 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

