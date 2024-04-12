Shropshire Star
Shoplifter who stole crates of lager from Shrewsbury service station ordered to pay half the money back

A thief who stole two crates of lager from a petrol station shop has been order to pay compensation for one of them.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Battlefield Service Station in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Stacey Margerison, aged 31, lifted the boxes of Budweiser worth a combined £27.58 from the Spar at Battlefield Service Station in Shrewsbury on September 3 last year.

Margerison, of Hawkestone Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at Telford Magistrates Court.

A co-defendant, 34-year-old Daniel Davies of Kestrel Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, was due to appear alongside Margerison to face the same charge but he was not in attendance, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

District Judge Kevin Grego ordered Margerison to pay £13.74 in compensation. No further order for prosecution costs was made.

