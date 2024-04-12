Police renew appeal to track down man

West Mercia Police are looking to track down 28-year-old Lee Farrugia – after their appeal on March 25 was not successful.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’re keen to speak to him as he may be able to help with our enquiries into two assaults. The assaults took place in Telford on Tuesday, February 13, and Tuesday, March 12.

"It’s believed he may be in Harlow, Essex.

"Anyone who sees Lee or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 01952 214753 quoting reference 383i of 13 February.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk."