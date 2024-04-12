Man who harassed woman fined £800 over emails and messages

Andrew Smith, aged 38, harassed the woman over the course of four weeks in March this year.

Smith, of Dairy Close, Market Drayton, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one charge of harassment.

As well as fining Smith, District Judge Ian Strongman made him subject of a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim for 12 months.

Smith was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £320 victim surcharge. He must pay up by May 7 this year.