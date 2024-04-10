Candidates for West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner election announced

With less than a month to go before the polls open, a full list of candidates has now been announced for the election of a new commissioner for West Mercia, with the general public set to head to the ballot boxes on Thursday, May 2.

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) sets the budget for policing for the area, including the council tax precept for policing, and is also responsible for appointing the region’s chief constable.

Conservative incumbent John Campion has held the role since May 2016, and will be seeking his third consecutive term. He is one of only two people ever to have held the role after taking over from the first PCC, independent commissioner Bill Longmore.

Mr Campion says during his term he has kept policing costs low and out an extra 500 police officers on the street.

“West Mercia Police is made up of hard-working officers and staff. I am resolute in the belief that they and the communities of West Mercia deserve a hard-working Commissioner who is focused on fighting crime, supporting victims and putting policing back at the heart of the community,” he said.

In 2021 he finished over 100,000 votes clear of Labour challenger Kuldip Sahota. Telford councillor Richard Overton will be standing for Labour this time around.

Announcing his candidacy on social media, he said he had a “clear mission” to “get coppers back on the street, criminals behind bars, and our communities feeling safe again.”

“For too long people have felt let down by the lack of visible police officers on our streets, and the time taken to respond to calls to 101 and 999, Victims feel let down and not supported. It’s time to take back our streets,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats finished in third place in 2021, with Margaret Rowley polling 50,699 votes. Standing in her place this time around is Worcester city councillor Sarah Murray, who announced her candidacy in February.

“We are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. We will build communities where people are safe – and feel safe, too,” she said.

The Green Party did not field a candidate in the last PCC election, but this time around Shropshire councillor Julian Dean will be standing for election. Mr Dean says a vote for the Green Party would “send a message” to central government about funding and investment in policing and crime prevention.

“Our police service is under serious pressure. Cuts from central government have weakened their ability both to respond to crimes and to work with communities and businesses to reduce levels of crime,” he said.

“If elected I would resist further cuts to our critical police service in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Telford & Wrekin.”

Another first time candidate will be Henry Curteis, a Shrewsbury resident and former parliamentary candidate. Mr Curteis says he would scrap diversity and inclusion targets and allow police to focus on spending as much as possible on front-line services.

“The Police spend millions of pounds on politically correct causes while neglecting real cases such as burglary, claiming they don’t have enough in the budget,” he said.

“Policing in the UK has gone soft on real criminals, while dedicating entire units to monitoring the thoughts and feelings of the ordinary citizen.”

John Campion (Conservative)

John Campion. Photo: Conservative Party

“Over the past 8 years I have overseen total recorded crime fall in West Mercia; most recent published figures show it has fallen 7% on the previous year.

“I have overseen the recruitment of over 500 additional officers to West Mercia Police, taking the force to record numbers of police officers.

“I am determined that the communities of West Mercia must feel the full benefit of that investment – where crime falls further, victims are better supported and communities feel safer.

“I have consistently delivered on my promise to keep the amount residents pay for policing low, ensuring policing spends the resources it has efficiently and effectively before asking you to pay anymore. I will keep the police element of the council tax below the prevailing rate of inflation.

“West Mercia Police is made up of hard-working officers and staff; I am resolute in the belief that they and the communities of West Mercia deserve a hard-working Commissioner who is focused on fighting crime, supporting victims and putting policing back at the heart of the community.”

Henry Curteis (English Democrats)

Henry Curteis. Photo: English Democrats

“Everyone can see there is a heavy focus on meeting artificial diversity, equality and inclusion targets and not nearly enough focus on combatting the crims that plague our communities.

“The Police spend millions of pounds on politically correct causes while neglecting real cases such as burglary, claiming they don’t have enough in the budget. Half of the forces in England have failed to solve a single burglary in the past three years!

“West Mercia in particular has a terrible history of leaving young girls at the mercy of grooming gangs. Policing in the UK has gone soft on real criminals, while dedicating entire units to monitoring the thoughts and feelings of the ordinary citizen.”

Julian Dean (Green)

Julian Dean. Photo: Green Party

“I was born in Shropshire and have been a Shropshire councillor since 2017.

“Our police service is under serious pressure. Cuts from central government have weakened their ability both to respond to crimes and to work with communities and businesses to reduce levels of crime. Police officers are left plugging the gaps left by inadequate mental health, care and youth services, and a court system struggling to cope.

“If elected I would resist further cuts to our critical police service in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Telford & Wrekin.

“This would send a message to the government that our communities need better support to feel safe and secure, and that officers need to feel supported, resourced and valued to do the best job they can.

“I would also seek to stand up for marginalised communities whether that is women suffering domestic violence or people of colour being targeted by stop and search.

“Last but not least, I would make environmental and wildlife crime a higher priority, seeking to protect the unique local environment that I know people are passionate about protecting here in West Mercia.

“A vote for me is a vote to tell central government that our communities need adequate funding and investment in policing and crime prevention to keep us all safe and secure.”

Sarah Murray (Lib Dem)

Sarah Murray, left, with North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan. Photo: Liberal Democrats

“The Conservatives have talked tough on crime, but failed even to get the basics right. Their unnecessary cuts have left front-line policing across the country over- stretched, under-resourced, and unable to properly focus on local crime.

“Our communities are plagued by burglaries, fraud and anti-social behaviour, and far too many criminals are getting away with it. Across England and Wales, almost four in ten burglaries did not even result in a visit to the scene by a police officer.“

“Liberal Democrats will make our communities safer, will take the action needed to cut crime and bring criminals to justice.

“We are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. We will build communities where people are safe – and feel safe, too.”

Richard Overton (Labour)

Richard Overton, bottom left, with Labour Telford & Wrekin Council candidate David Wright. Photo: Labour

“Telford-born, raised and educated, Richard manages a community hub and volunteers as a UEFA C Football coach.

“Richard’s priorities include investing in community policing, combating violence against women & girls and domestic abuse, tackling violent crime, including knife crime and supporting projects that stop young people from becoming victims of crime, criminal exploitation or offenders.

“As an elected councillor Richard has a record of action for residents: tackling rogue landlords, reducing anti-social behaviour and taking on the fly-tippers.

“Richard will be a highly visible commissioner working with communities on local plans to focus police efforts on residents’ issues. Richard is keen to work with communities in creating his police and crime plan.

“For too long people have felt let down by the lack of visible police officers on our streets, and the time taken to respond to calls to 101 and 999, Victims feel let down and not supported. It’s time to take back our streets.”