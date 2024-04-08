Nearly 500 injured in road accidents as police highlight 'fatal four'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The force is raising awareness of the “fatal four” wearing a seatbelt as part of a national campaign.

They say speeding, distractions like mobile phones, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and not wearing a seatbelt are responsible for the majority of road deaths and injuries.

Throughout April, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) will be focusing on their “Fatal Four” operation that recognises the significant contributory factor these issues have in road traffic collisions and to highlight the work police do every day to tackle these.

West Mercia Police said enforcing the law around these issues takes place across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, Superintendent Steph Brighton said: “Everyone knows the rules around seatbelts, drink/drug driving and mobile phones and the importance of sticking to the speed limit and we are very clear that when you get behind the wheel it is your responsibility to stay focused and alert.

“The majority of drivers use the roads respectfully and adhere to the law but it is concerning that we still have some drivers across our area who are willing to risk it. Enforcing the law across our roads is a year round commitment for us to challenge this behaviour.”