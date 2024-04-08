Family of fatal crash victim slam 'disgusting' vandals for trashing memorial

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The family of 21-year-old Keiron "Kiz" Smith have slammed the "disgusting" culprits who sprayed graffiti and made a mess at the Whitchurch Drive site in Wellington - the scene of the fatal collision.

The vandals daubed vile language on the walls of the underpass, defacing heartfelt messages from his friends.

Fortunately for Keiron's family, his friends had cleaned up the memorial site, which also has flowers and photos, before they could see it - covering over the graffiti with black paint.

Hannah Gill, Keiron's stepmum, said: "It's heartbreaking. It's absolutely disgusting. It just goes to show what sort of person they are.

"To do that to a place that's supposed to be somewhere his friends can go and remember him, I don't understand it."

She said family and friends have no idea who might be responsible, but she has seen an increased police presence in the area.

"I hope they get caught, but it's going to be hard to get the evidence," she said. "You've just got to hope they slip up."

Keiron, a highways maintenance worker, died in the early hours of New Year's Day. He had texted his dad Alan to tell him he loved him shortly before the tragic crash.

He left behind a big family including five siblings, as well as many friends.

Paying tribute to Keiron, Hannah said: “He was amazing. He was everybody’s best friend. He would give someone his last penny to make sure they were OK in life and he was fiercely loyal.

“I think everyone feels like they lost a brother and a son. He’s my stepson but all of his mates’ mums feel like they’ve lost a son as well.”

Keiron was a keen boxer and loved cars and motocross. He also used to enjoy going on cinema trips with best friend Will.

Keiron’s pals did him proud by making his funeral a spectacular send-off. His farewell was captured in a high-quality “music video” style film featuring drone footage, smoke flares and a motorbike convoy which included The Lost Boys biker group from Telford.

There were about 200 people who joined the convoy from Hills Lane car park in Madeley to Telford Crematorium.

Two others were seriously hurt in the crash, which happened at the roundabout on the A5223 Whitchurch Drive junction with Haybridge Road.

Keiron’s inquest was opened and adjourned at Shirehall, Shrewsbury in January.