Witnesses sought after two elderly men were headbutted on a bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

According to officers, a man headbutted two elderly men on the 64 Arriva bus from Tern Hill to Hodnet at around 12.25pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The two men suffered minor injuries but did not receive hospital treatment.

Police are currently trying to find the two injured men and anyone else who witnessed the assault.

PC Claire Davies-Moss said: “We are keen to speak to the two men injured and anyone else who witnessed the assault."

Those with information can call 101 extension 7704604 or email claire.davies-moss@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: CrimeStoppers-uk.org