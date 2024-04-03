Wrexham fan given football banning order after English slur on opposing Tranmere fans

Daniel Thomas Monk, was given the order after pleading guilty to a charge of racially aggravated harassment relating to his actions on Saturday, March 16.

Another Wrexham fan, Jason North, was also given a football banning order after admitting a charge of common assault on a man on the same day.

Monk, 21, from Moss Valley Brow, New Broughton, and North, 47, of Mold Road, Ewloe Green, were sentenced after appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court yesterday.

Monk was issued with a three-year Football Banning Order and was fined £768.

North was also banned from attending football matches for three years after admitting to assaulting another man outside Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse ground.

He was also fined £40