Woman, 19, 'triggered' by comment on night out bit and slapped Shrewsbury venue door staff

Courtney Morgan's solicitor told justices that the 19-year-old defendant's mother died in July last year and, when she went out to socialise on New Year's Eve 2023, she was triggered by what she heard someone say.

Morgan, of Tipton Close, Shrewsbury, admitted spitting and slapping John Akester, punching Adrian McEntee and biting Charlotte Moore's hand at a venue in Shrewsbury that was not named in court. The court was told that she had been drinking alcohol while taking anti-depressants.

Melanie Winterflood, prosecuting, told the court on Tuesday that Morgan was of previous good character but had been refused entry to the venue. She had been arguing and eventually door staff "took pity" on her and let her in.

In the venue she and a friend, who was not named, were found to be having an "altercation" and was asked to leave. She was "kicking out, shouting and gesturing in an aggressive manner", the court heard.

"It was behaviour not expected of them," said Ms Winterflood.

Mr Akester "went out and tried to calm the situation down" but was spat at in the face and slapped by Morgan.

The head supervisor, Mr McEntee, then called the police and he was also met with "refusal and aggression",