Ex-police officer accused of sharing body-cam footage and photo take on duty via Whatsapp

The legally-qualified chairman of the misconduct panel hearing at North Wales police HQ, Colwyn Bay, has refused to name the ex-officer so far and his rank has even been withheld despite a call for greater openness. Misuse of WhatsApp by officers has been a concern for the official police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A notice for Wednesday’s hearing says: "The former officer is facing the following allegation: On several occasions between January and November 2022 the former officer shared body-worn video footage with a third party without a policing purpose.