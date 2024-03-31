Trio sentenced for 'disgraceful' drunken brawl where one man was bitten on the face

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told the claim was actually 'bravado' after the chaotic fight in Shrewsbury's Castle Foregate street at around 2.30am on June 20, 2021.

During the drunken brawl, which took place in front of a raft of onlookers, one defendant was bitten on the face, while two others ended up with tops off, squaring up in the street, held back by others.

Three men Jay Quade, 28, of Rutland, Shrewsbury, James Martin, 33, of Frith Close, Shrewsbury, and Aaron Timlin, 28, of no fixed abode, all admitted charges of affray in relation to the incident.

Quade also admitted a separate charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug, cannabis, after officers found more than 300g of it at his home.

Caroline Harris, prosecuting, explained that police had been alerted to the fight and found Quade and Timlin after it was over.

The pair were near a takeaway with Timlin clutching his face and screaming in pain, where he had been bitten by Martin.

Officers then found Martin nearby outside Shrewsbury Railway Station with his top off and his body covered in red marks.

When arrested he told officers: "I bit him on the face. I bit his f****** ear off."