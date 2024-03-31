Telford man 'in charge' of Renault Clio with cocaine in his system gets points on his licence
A man has been fined and handed points on his driving licence after being "in charge of a motor vehicle" with cocaine in his system.
Colin Wingate, aged 38, was in New Hall Road, Wellington with a Renault Clio on July 7 last year.
A drug test found he had 800 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - in his system. The legal limit, allowing for accidental exposure to the illegal drug, is 50mcg.