Two car thief suspects arrested after trying to 'drive away' from police in Audi

Officers were called to Holyhead Road in south Staffordshire, near Albrighton, shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday to reports that two men were trying to steal a Volkswagen Golf.

When officers Staffordshire Police turned up, the suspects attempted to drive away but were stopped.

The car that they were in, an Audi, was on cloned plates.

Upon searching the car, police found black rubber gloves, car registration plates, tools and "multiple" mobiles phones.

A 30-year-old man, from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, going equipped for vehicle theft and conspiracy to steal a vehicle.

A 19-year-old man, from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, going equipped for vehicle theft and conspiracy to steal a vehicle.

The pair remain in custody on Thursday where they are being questioned by police.