Jailed: Fraudster blackmailed couple after hacking private information from their accounts

"You bragged about this to a friend," Judge Nicola Saffman reminded 44-year-old Barry Byrne as she jailed him for four years and eight months on Tuesday,

She jailed Byrne, of Haford Park, Mold, for four years and eight months had pleaded guilty to ten charges - including blackmail, hacking, frauds and dealing cannabis which he hid in a barbecue outside his home.

Simon Rogers, prosecuting, described how Byrne used sophisticated criminal websites and "bots" to carry out international scams, including one on a Croatian couple.

The FBI had passed on to the police's northwest organised crime unit details of data thefts and use of illegal "marketplaces".

Emails of the couple in Croatia were hacked with details of their earnings, birth certificates, private documents, information and passwords. They were told they could retrieve it if they paid a ransom.

Other charges included the selling of illegal "sticks" for copyright sport, Xboxes and other material. He had continued his crime for a fortnight after being confronted by police.

Byrne was also accused of offering to sell his methods to others, in one instance declaring: "Let the hacking begin." Bitcoins were involved in some of his frauds, and he also obtained $15,000, with $10,000 coming from Americans.

John Wyn Williams, defending, said: "The root cause of these offences is a gambling addiction for 10 or 15 years." He built up debts "to some nasty people, and feared for his family".

Byrne accepted full responsibility and was remorseful and ashamed. He had been regarded as a useful member of his community and had links with a football club.

During sentencing at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Saffman, referring to the blackmail of the Croation couple, remarked: "You eventually took pleasure in what you were doing."