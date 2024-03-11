Police warning after rise in diesel thefts

Officers say they are working on identifying the offenders of multiple incidents of recent fuel thefts from Bishops Castle, Marton, Worthen and Snailbeach, but are advising residents to be vigilant.

PCSO Calvin Brown said: "We have recently had an increase in fuel thefts (diesel) reported to us in the following areas, Bishops Castle, Marton, Worthen and Snailbeach.

"Please be vigilant and take steps to prevent you from becoming a victim of this crime. Whilst we are working on identifying the offenders please remember there are some steps that you can take to protect yourself."

Fuel theft can be a regular issue in some areas, research shows nearly half of farmers say that fuel theft is the rural crime they are most concerned about.

The CrimeStoppers website suggests investing in an anti-syphoning device for vehicles or high-quality locks, locking fuel caps for tanks.