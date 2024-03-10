All the shocking and grim detail heard over the last week as jury hears latest evidence in DPD murder trial

Five men deny the murder of 23-year-old Aurman Singh, who was beaten and hacked to death in Shrewsbury's Berwick Avenue on August 21 last year.

Mr Singh had been delivering parcels when he was attacked by seven masked men brandishing weapons.

Prosecutors in the case said the group had been "lying in wait" for the DPD worker – attacking shortly after 1pm.

It is alleged that there were actually nine people involved in the attack.

The men were said to have been in two cars – an Audi and a Mercedes.

Four men who were in a Mercedes; Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh, remain at large having vanished after the attack.

The trial, at Stafford Crown Court opened last month, with Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all denying charges of murder.

The following are details of the evidence heard over the last week

*On Monday one of the accused, Arshdeep Singh, who is alleged to have been in the Audi, admitted travelling to Shrewsbury with the other men, but he denied he had gone there to attack Aurman Singh.

He said: "We went to see somebody, a friend of Sehajpal and Mehakdeep. Sehajpal did not say why, he just said it was something personal to him."

Asked by defence barrister Simon Spence KC, what happened when they arrived in Berwick Avenue, he said the Audi parked up behind the DPD van, adding: "Then the Mercedes pulled up behind us and they all got out."

Asked who 'they' were, he replied: "Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh."

"They had weapons," continued Arshdeep. "When they passed the Audi, I saw two men and pretty sure they had weapons."

Asked who the men were and what weapons they carried, he replied: "Harwinder Singh Turna had a machete, Mehakdeep Singhhad a hockey stick."

*The jury also heard how Arshdeep Singh claimed to have been taken to Shrewsbury 'by deception'.

Under cross examination from Christopher Millington KC, defence barrister for Jagdeep Singh, he suggested Arshdeep had been a 'prime mover' in the attack.

In response the defendant said: "I never knew that person [Aurman Singh] so I did not have any plan. That is false."

Arshdeep was asked why he got out of the car with a golf club to join the men attacking the victim, responding: "Fear for my own safety because they were fighting there."

Asked why he wore a handkerchief around his face at the time of the attack, Arshdeep Singh replied: "For my own safety, I put that on so nobody would recognise me. I live on my own and Mehakdeep had told me to cover my face."

When asked if he had seen the axe during the attack, he said he did not and that he had first seen it when Jagdeep Singh was holding it when it was covered in Aurman Singh's blood in the back of the Audi.

*On Tuesday, under cross-examination, Arshdeep Singh admitted to the court he was "good friends" with the men in the Mercedes who he had earlier claimed had orchestrated the attack on Aurman Singh without his knowledge.

The court had previously been told that Arshdeep Singh and his flatmate, Sehajpal Singh, had been the "prime movers" in the attack on Aurman Singh, and had conspired with Sukhmandeep Singh, who worked at the same DPD depot as the murdered man, to provide details of his whereabouts on that day.

Arshdeep also admitted that he had instructed the driver of Audi in which he was travelling to park behind the victim's DPD van.

*On Tuesday Stafford Crown Court was also told that Arshdeep Singh threatened to kill DPD employee and fellow defendant Sukhmandeep Singh unless he provided information on the whereabouts of Aurman Singh.

Defending Sukhmandeep Singh, Philip Bradley KC, said Arshdeep had forced him Sukhmandeep Singh to send him information about his colleague's whereabouts along with a picture of Aurman Singh's DPD van on the day of the attack.

"I suggest to you, you received those calls and at this stage, Sukhmandeep was trying to get more information from you about what you wanted the information for, and I suggest you quickly ratcheted up the threats against him?" said Mr Bradley.

Speaking through an interpreter, Arshdeep Singh denied it.

The defendant later said: "Sir, I never had a conversation with him so why would I have that sort of conversation with him?"

Prosecution barrister Simon Denison KC described Arshdeep Singh's testimony as "a pack of lies".

"You and the seven other men who travelled in the two cars all met at your home at 24 Shaw Road," he told the defendant.

"You all knew, all eight of you, that you were going to Shrewsbury so that you could lie in wait for Aurman Singh and then attack him?" he added.

Arshdeep Singh replied: "No, sir."

*On Wednesday the court heard the gang had recorded themselves "gloating" in the back of their getaway car, as their victim was left dying in the street.