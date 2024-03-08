Clifford Bryant, of Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, pleaded guilty to having 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Telford, on January 28 this year, which is above the legal limit of 35mcg.

Prosecutor Mrs Sharan Gill told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Bryant had been seen driving at a branch of Burger King and "seemed passed out" on the drive-through.