Woman to stand trial over A49 crash that killed Shrewsbury man after plea rejected

Elizabeth Pass, aged 76, previously admitted causing the death of Paul Hart in a crash on the A49 at Prees Heath by driving carelessly, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has not accepted that plea and wants Pass to be tried for the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Hart, who was 65 and from Harlescott, was travelling towards Whitchurch on a Ducati motorbike on May 18 last year when he was hit by a vehicle at Prees Heath. He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.