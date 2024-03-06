Telford Boots thief who stole £1,100 of skincare products jailed for three weeks

Rosoga Milica, aged 47, targeted one of the chain's Telford stores at the weekend on Saturday, March 2.

Milica, of Alexandra Road, North London, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.

District Judge Ian Strongman jailed Milica for 21 days, saying he considered him a "professional criminal" and that the offence was so serious, only a custodial sentence could be justified.

No further orders for prosecution costs or compensation were made.