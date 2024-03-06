'Prepare to be away for a long time' judge says as he releases Telford paedophile found guilty of 41 counts on bail

Crown court jurors returned their verdicts one by one against Robert Yeomans, of Near Vallens, in Hadley, on Tuesday after a trial that has lasted more than two weeks.

Grey haired, with a beard and balding on top, Yeomans stood silently in the dock of Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting in Telford, as the jury foreman returned unanimous verdicts following the trial which was into its third week.

Yeomans, who had represented himself at the trial, was released on conditional bail in advance of his sentencing hearing on April 26, although the judge warned him that this date might have to change.

When Yeomans himself mentioned from the dock that he could be looking at a "10-year jail sentence", judge Peter Barrie advised him to "make preparations to be away for quite a long time" but he gave no indication of the eventual length of the prison sentence.