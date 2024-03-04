Woman betrayed friend by stealing more than £10,000 while running her Shrewsbury nail boutique

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Katie Holland had taken the money over three years while running the Mirror Mirror boutique in Shrewsbury.

Holland, 26, of Atherton Rise, Hanwood, had admitted two charges at a previous hearing in the magistrates court – pleading guilty to one count of fraud, and another of theft by employee.

The offences took place between January 2019 and November 2021.

Chris O'Gorman, prosecuting, said the business was owned by Charlotte Tennant, who had put Holland in charge while she focussed on a larger part of the business in Wolverhampton.

The court heard that the offending came to light when colleagues of Holland reported their concerns to the owner.

Mr O'Gorman said Ms Tennant had then started to examine the records and discovered that around £10,050 in cash was missing – with the incidents coinciding with when Holland had been working, and when she had been on leave.

It also emerged that Holland had been claiming to have worked more hours than she had – being paid £3,400 she had not earned.