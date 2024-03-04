Shropshire Star
Telford shoplifter admits targeting Co-op five times in three weeks, stealing coffee, chocolate and razor blades

A thief has admitted stealing coffee, chocolates and razor blades in a £730 thieving spree in Telford.

By Nick Humphreys
The Co-op in Milner's Lane. Photo: Google.

Jack Rayson, aged 29, targeted the Co-op in Milner's Lane, five times and Sainsbury's in Holyhead Road, Ketley, once within a three-week period in January and February this year.

His biggest hauls included wine, chocolate and washing tablets worth a combined £220 from the Co-op on February 5 and £100 worth of food from Sainsbury's on January 22.

