Police patrols over anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury alley

Officers say they are responding to local concerns in the Coton Hill area about individuals congregating around Pig Trough.

PCSO Angela Newson, of the Castlefields & Bagley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We have recently been made aware of Anti-Social Behaviour in and around Coton Hill, namely the walk-through known as the Pig Trough.

"We have identified an area where we believe that individuals have been congregating and are in talks with partner agencies to look at addressing ASB in this area."

PCSO Newson said targeted patrols will continue in this area and they ask that members of the public report any incidents officers via the West Mercia Police website or via 101. In an emergency always dial 999.

"Working with partner agencies we will continue to work on combatting ASB in your local area," said PCSO Newson.