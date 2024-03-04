Man who strangled his partner and started fires in the bedroom jailed for 'sadistic torture' attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mitchell Lock, aged 32, of Neachley Lane, Shifnal, was sentenced to a total of two years and 10 months in prison when a judge rejected a barrister's plea to suspend his punishment.

Lock had pleaded guilty in December to two counts of common assault, attempted arson and non-fatal strangulation and has been in custody for some time following the crimes which were committed between March 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023 and on June 23, 2023.

His delayed guilty pleas prevented the issues being dealt with at a trial.

Judge Laura Hobson, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday said Lock had committed a series of offences on his former partner on March 23, including assault where she received bruising.

But judge Hobson described the events of June 23 as "sadistic" which involved the "protracted use of violence, humiliation and torture."

She said Lock had pinned his victim to a bed, tying her hands and putting a card in her mouth. He also squeezed her throat and caused fires in the bedroom, she said.

Of the strangulation the judge said it risked "brain damage or death" and that he had "terrorised" his victim by lighting fires.

The woman rolled on to the fires to put them out, the court heard.

And the offences were aggravated by three young children being asleep in the property at the time, the court heard.

Judge Hobson said Lock's victim had experienced trauma and her "life was turned upside down" by the events.

The judge said she took strangulation as the most serious offence and the sentence was increased because there were children, it was in the woman's home.

She added that the sentence was also lifted because of the "sustained and repeated strangulation" and the use of restraint.

Lock had no previous relevant convictions but the judge said she had to send Lock to prison because the offences were "so serious" that only custody was possible. The judge added that it would also serve to "protect the public."

The judge said the matters had been listed for trial but Lock had entered guilty pleas in December so he would receive a 20 per cent reduction in his sentence.

Judge Hobson sent Lock down for a total of two years and 10 months.

Mitigating counsel Olivia Appleby had asked the judge to consider suspending Lock's sentence.

She said her client had lost an uncle to bowel cancer while on remand, his mum is also receiving cancer treatment, while his father, sitting in the public gallery, was also receiving cancer treatment.

"It is a very stressful time for the family and him," she said. "He has lost far too much already and it has been a real eye opener for him."

Ms Appleby said Lock was "not the type of man you see frequently in and out of the dock.

"He has received positive reviews in prison and handed in a store key and pair of handcuffs that he found."

She added that if Lock were to be given the opportunity to work with probation he "would be under his sister's watchful eye, and he would not end up again like this on her watch."

Ms Appleby said her client was a "low risk" and "effectively of good character" and he had already served the "equivalent" of a 16 month prison sentence on remand.

Prosecutor Philip Beardwell had reminded the judge of the victim's statement about the impact it had on her life. She had quit her job, he said.

He said Lock had assaulted the woman, including suffocating her, and had engaged in a "compulsive and reckless" arson.

Mr Beardwell said there had been an intentional strangulation of the woman in her own home, using ligatures and having her mouth blocked.

"He was in drink and she was vulnerable," said Mr Beardwell.