Man dropped trousers at doctor's surgery then told people they could 'have a look'

Paul Carr-Webster admitted used threatening and abusive behaviour and language at Wylcwm Street Surgery, Knighton, on August 14, 2023, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old, of Jubilee House, Knighton, asked the receptionist at the surgery for an urgent appointment and said he had been coughing up blood.

Dr Nwe Tun said she would contact him later in the day and that he should call 999 or attend A&E if his condition got worse.