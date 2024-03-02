Homeless man accused of sending 'indecent or offensive' emails to Sir Keir Starmer

Graham Reid, of no fixed address, has also been charged with between June 29 and September 2 at London, in the Borough of Lambeth, pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of Helen Hayes, the Labour MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, involving emails.

The malicious communications allegation involving the Labour leader is between August 26 and December 2 and states it was “for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated".

No pleas were entered in Friday's hearing at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram, appearing on a video link, granted the 54-year-old conditional bail until a trial on May 9.

He has to report to Llandudno police station.

Defence solicitor Deborah Davies said :“I have secured a psychiatrist to come and see him in my offices.” There was also information from the community mental health team in London who had dealt with her client in the past and suggested he was “quite poorly.”

Prosecutor David Mainstone said the Crown were awaiting a mobile phone download.

This week the Government announced an additional £31 million to protect politicians.