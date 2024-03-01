Arrests made as police crack down on crime in towns across county border

Shop thieves, fraudsters, assault, arson, and domestic violence suspects, along with those wanted in court in Leominster and Kington, were included in Operation Forefront across Herefordshire.

Officers arrested 17 people and £14,000 of property was seized, as drugs warrants were executed and officers hit the streets on Wednesday .

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) carried out patrols engaging with the community, while road policing units supported them with speed enforcement activities at known hotspots.

West Mercia Police's Problem-Solving Hub actively engaged with people from farming and rural business communities

There were five stop searches with four positive outcomes and 15 premises visited on the day of action which saw an estimated total of £5,000 worth of drugs seized, £14,400 of illegal property seized, 13 traffic tickets issued, and 15 suspects interviewed of which six investigations were started, six suspects were bailed for further enquiries and one suspect was sent to court.

Items seized included 766 packets of illegal cigarettes, 34 pouches of illegal hand rolling tobacco, 46 illegal vapes, two offensive weapons, nine mobile phones and seven bottles of alcohol spirits.

Officers also made 580 visits to community premises.

Herefordshire Local Policing Commander, Superintendent Helen Wain, who joined officers on their patrols, said: “Law-breaking of any kind will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police, and I hope this intensive day of action will send that message to would-be criminals.”

Herefordshire is the second LPA to take part in Operation Forefront, which is the name given to the day of action which aims to showcase West Mercia Police in targeting criminals and enhancing community engagement.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion joined the LPA yesterday to see first-hand the hard work the teams were doing during the day of action to keep the residents of West Mercia Police safe.

PCC John Campion added: “I welcome the positive results of Operation Forefront which has rightly put a focus on visible and accessible officers working in the heart of communities tackling your policing priorities."