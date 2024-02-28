Murder accused 'unaware anyone would be assaulted' before fatal attack on DPD driver, court told

Arshdeep Singh told Stafford Crown Court how the attack on Aurman Singh unfolded before his eyes on August 21 last year.

The 24-year-old said he agreed to go to Shrewsbury with his friend, Manjot Singh, after Manjot said he was meeting a friend there.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road, Tipton, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick, Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23 of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, are all charged with murdering Aurman Singh.

The 23-year-old died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill.

Aurman Singh

At Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday officer in the case, Detective Constable Sally-Ann Jones, read out a police interview with Arshdeep Singh.

He told officers he went to his friend Manjot Singh's house on the morning of August 21.