Watch as dangerous driver smashes up Audi yards from Saturday night revellers before doing a runner in Shrewsbury

This is the moment a dangerous driver smashed through a road sign and ploughed into a fence just yards from revellers on a Saturday night out in Shrewsbury.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Ellis McMillan crashed his Audi in Shrewsbury town centre. Picture: West Mercia Police

Ellis McMillan, aged 33, had been served booze before losing control of his high-powered blue Audi RS4 and doing a runner.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8tcmsa

He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, after the crash in Smithfield Road on February 25 last year.

Recorder Judge Julian Taylor also banned McMillan from driving for 18 months.

