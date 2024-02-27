Watch as dangerous driver smashes up Audi yards from Saturday night revellers before doing a runner in Shrewsbury

Ellis McMillan, aged 33, had been served booze before losing control of his high-powered blue Audi RS4 and doing a runner.

He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, after the crash in Smithfield Road on February 25 last year.

Recorder Judge Julian Taylor also banned McMillan from driving for 18 months.