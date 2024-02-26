Jonathon Hanks, aged 45, drove at officers and fled after they tried to stop him in the street where he lived in Donnington, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Hanks reached high speeds before police burst the tyres of the Land Rover he was driving, prompting him to ditch the vehicle and run into a nearby farmer's field and hide.

Prosecutor Olivia Appleby told the court that a police helicopter with heat mapping was deployed. Hanks was found crouched in a bush and was arrested by officers. He was aggressive towards police while he was being detained.