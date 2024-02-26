Telford cannabis gardener asks for speedy deportation as he's handed nine-month jail term

Amadeo Cela, aged 22, was arrested at a cannabis farm in Calcott, Stirchley, after police received calls about a gang of men wielding bats and golf clubs outside a property.

Cela pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday and Judge Laura Hobson proceeded to sentence him.

The court heard that Cela, who followed proceedings through an interpreter, was keen to be deported.

Prosecuting barrister John Oates said: "At 5.30am on January 26 police received a call from the public who were woken up by a lot of noise and the smashing of glass.

"Officers found men outside armed with weapons such as bats and golf clubs."

Cela, who was 22 at the time, had been seen wearing a high viz jacket and officers chased and caught him after a short chase on foot, said Mr Oates.