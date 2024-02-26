'Gut-wrenching': Boat smashed up on eve of Ironbridge Rowing Club's honour

The thousands of pounds of damage, committed in broad daylight on Saturday, came the day before the club received a community award from the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

Now a GoFundMe page has been launched so the boat can be repaired.

Stewart Plant, performance junior coach at Ironbridge Rowing Club said: "On a day that should have been one of the biggest in the calendar for Ironbridge Rowing Club Junior Squad, the unwelcome sight of one of their donated rowing boats being vandalised has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the junior squad who range from 11 to 18 years of age."

The club said that at 3.45pm on Saturday two members of the public purposely damaged and vandalised one of the junior boats that was stored outside its headquarters in the Unesco world heritage Ironbridge Gorge.

The boat, which had been previously donated to the club to help with the growing junior squad, was wrenched from its secure location and smashed on the floor causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"It will take extensive funds to repair the boat to river-worthy conditions and countless hours from the volunteer club to be able to make it safe," Stewart said.

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Many Thorn, at Ironbridge Rowing Club

Less than 18 hours later, the junior squad welcomed the High Sheriff of Shropshire who was attending the club to present its coaching team with an award for outstanding service to the community of Shropshire. During the Covid pandemic, the junior squad has fallen to only four members. The coaching team - Simon Towers, Stewart Plant, Sandra Towers, Elizabeth Young, Matt Fletcher, Edward Dugdale and Mike White - have invested hundreds of hours to build a squad that now numbers close to 30.

Stewart added: "It was a gut-wrenching vision to be presented early on Sunday morning as we arrived at the club to welcome the High Sheriff of Shropshire. As a volunteer run club, we work so hard to be able to offer the sport of rowing to both male and female junior rowers from across the Greater Telford area, regardless of background. The mindless damage to the boat means that eight juniors will be unable to row until we can repair the boat. We have started a GoFundMe page to try and repair the boat to a condition where it can be used for training.”

The incident has been reported to West Mercia Police and CCTV footage passed on.

If you can help the Junior Squad at Ironbridge Rowing Club with a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/replace-vandalised-junior-boat or contact Ironbridge Rowing Club directly at ironbridgerowingclub.co.uk

Some of the junior rowers

The juniors have been praised by their coaches.

Sandra Towers said: "Celebrating building an incredible squad of junior athletes from the kids in our community, we were faced with the news that some of them won’t have a boat to get on the water in. Throughout the winter and the dark nights, these young people turn up regularly and train hard and are supported by a team of volunteer coaches to do this. We are not elite. We are not a club with deep pockets.

"We are as grassroots as it gets and we work hard to fundraise and find ways to get enough equipment for these juniors. The criminal damage to the boat was caught on CCTV and has been passed to the police.

"The cost of the boat is far more than the eye-watering target we have set but we hope we can find a secondhand one to keep these juniors rowing. We would also like to add security measures to stop this sort of mindless vandalism.

"We hope that this will raise awareness of how rowing is a sport for everyone in our community and an understanding that it requires a great deal of time, sweat and tears to make it so. If you can, please donate the equivalent of a cup of coffee and help us help the young people in our community to have another club and opportunity to get outside and be active."

Ironbridge Rowing Club, founded in 1870 on the banks of the River Severn, hosts the annual Ironbridge Weekend Regatta at the end of June,when crews from all over the United Kingdom race side by side. Made up entirely of volunteers, the club works with local communities to provide the sport of rowing to everyone.