DPD driver drove into hands of killers after 'insider' shared photo of van, murder trial told

Five men are on trial for the murder of DPD driver Aurman Singh, aged 23, who died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill in Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21 last year.

Ben Aspinall, a crime intelligence analyst from West Mercia Police, took to the witness box at Stafford Crown Court to pore over digital evidence with prosecution counsel James Bruce.

The court had previously heard how "inside man" Sukhmandeep Singh, the victim's colleague at DPD, sent information to the others, and had access to the company's computer to provide drop-off times.

Phone records showed that he tried to call Arshdeep Singh multiple times early in the morning on August 21.