Shropshire Star
Close

Man, 19, fined for not turning up to mandatory drugs assessment

A 'young and immature' man was fined after he failed to attend an assessment to see if he has a problem with the use of class A drugs.

Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Telford magistrates court

Jack Burd, aged 19, of Wyvern, in Telford, pleaded guilty to failing to attend an assessment after a test as part of a police investigation revealed heroin in his body.

Prosecutor Maggie Meakins told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that it was part of a police investigation into drugs related offences. But that Burd did not attend his appointment on October 26, 2023.

Similar stories
Most popular