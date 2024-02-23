Man, 19, fined for not turning up to mandatory drugs assessment
A 'young and immature' man was fined after he failed to attend an assessment to see if he has a problem with the use of class A drugs.
By David Tooley
Jack Burd, aged 19, of Wyvern, in Telford, pleaded guilty to failing to attend an assessment after a test as part of a police investigation revealed heroin in his body.
Prosecutor Maggie Meakins told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that it was part of a police investigation into drugs related offences. But that Burd did not attend his appointment on October 26, 2023.