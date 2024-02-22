Two dog attacks in same field leave 13 sheep slaughtered as lambing season approaches

Police in the Bishop's Castle area have asked dog owners to keep their pets on a lead near sheep, even if they trust them to behave.

In a newsletter to residents, the Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood team has also reported incidents of "dangerously out of control" dogs scaring and biting people, including a jogger, in separate incidents.

In the sheep-killing incidents the officers report that 13 sheep were killed in a field at Beguildy, which is right on the border near Clun.

Officers say sheep were attacked on two occasions in the same field, on December 13 and January 21.

They have also been told of other incidents involving people in the month to February 15.

Officers say two loose dogs acted aggressively towards persons walking in the Wart Hill area, putting them in fear of being bitten. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the owner.

In another incident a "pack of dogs bit a professional working at Long Lane".

And in the Chirbury, Worthen, Hope, Shelve and Stiperstones area, police have had reports of a person who was out jogging in Brockton being "chased and bitten" by two dogs.

The policing team says that lambing season is now starting, when historically it has coincided with increased reports of livestock being worried or attacked by dogs.

A spokesperson said: "Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953 it is an offence to allow a dog to worry sheep, worrying includes attacking or chasing sheep.

"Dog owners, either living locally or simply visiting the area for a walk, have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control at all times. It is vital that dogs are kept on a lead around livestock, even if they can usually be trusted to come to call.

"If living in or near a farming area, please make sure that the dog is secure and cannot escape from the property."