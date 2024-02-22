Murder trial hears how mum hid children before seeing dying DPD driver with gruesome injuries

Five men are on trial for the murder of DPD driver Aurman Singh, aged 23, who died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill in Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21 last year.

The jury at Stafford Crown Court heard evidence from people who lived in Berwick Avenue at the time. One witness said Mr Singh, of Topsham Road, Smethwick, described the gruesome injuries he'd sustained to his ear and head.

A statement to police from Emma Ellis was read to the court. She told how she "screamed" when she saw the men pull up, get out of the car and unveil weapons. She said she hid her children in the house.