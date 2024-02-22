Man who breached restraining order by harassing woman is sent to rehab for boozing

Thomas Richards, aged 23, harassed the victim between Monday and Wednesday this week by contacting her and turning up at an address in Oswestry which he was prohibited from attending by the court order.

Richards, whose address was given as The Firs Bed and Breakfast, in Buildwas Road, Ironbridge, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to harassment by breaching a restraining order.

Deputy District Judge Steven Jonas handed him a 12-month community order which includes a 12-month alcohol treatment programme at the Telford Stars rehab and addiction centre.

Richards must also pay £185 in prosecution costs.