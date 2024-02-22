Banned: Driver who passively smoked a friend's cannabis ended up over drug drive limit

Passive smoker Bradley Shaw, aged 24, pleaded guilty to driving in Hills Lane Drive, Telford, with seven micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood in his system when the legal limit is two.

Prosecutor Maggie Meakins told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Shaw was of previous good character and had been routinely stopped in a BMW 318D M Sport by police at 2.05pm on July 9, 2023.