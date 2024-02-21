Shropshire Star
Man who had 654 indecent images of children avoids jail so he can 'get help'

A Shropshire man who admitted having 654 indecent images of children aged between eight and 10 years old on a laptop has been handed an 18-month community order by magistrates.

By David Tooley
Matthew Thompson, aged 44, of Westbury, near Shrewsbury, appeared for sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, after magistrates in January had called for a pre-sentence report.

Magistrates made it clear that a custodial sentence could have been imposed but they were going to hand him a community order so Thompson could "get the help he needs".

Solicitor Danny Smith, representing Thompson, said his client had been in a "very low place and in a depressive state" after losing contact with his adult son in what was a "strained relationship".

Mr Smith said Thompson had lost all employment and was living a life "fearful of repercussions" of Press coverage in this matter.

