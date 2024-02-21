Man who had 654 indecent images of children avoids jail so he can 'get help'
A Shropshire man who admitted having 654 indecent images of children aged between eight and 10 years old on a laptop has been handed an 18-month community order by magistrates.
Matthew Thompson, aged 44, of Westbury, near Shrewsbury, appeared for sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, after magistrates in January had called for a pre-sentence report.
Magistrates made it clear that a custodial sentence could have been imposed but they were going to hand him a community order so Thompson could "get the help he needs".
Solicitor Danny Smith, representing Thompson, said his client had been in a "very low place and in a depressive state" after losing contact with his adult son in what was a "strained relationship".
Mr Smith said Thompson had lost all employment and was living a life "fearful of repercussions" of Press coverage in this matter.