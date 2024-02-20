Shropshire Star
Close

21 thefts in two weeks - Jail for Telford shoplifter who stole £2,100 worth of Easter eggs, booze and more

A prolific shoplifter stole Easter eggs, razor blades and booze worth a combined £2,100 in a spate of more than 20 thefts in less than two weeks.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Matthew Howe, aged 35, lifted items from shops in Telford in January this year.

He targeted Co-op stores 11 times, Tesco shops nine times and B&M once.

As well as the Easter eggs, razor blades and alcohol, he also stole meat, cheese, chocolate, fish and other confectionary.

His highest value theft was for £180 worth of Easter eggs from a Tesco store on January 24. He made off with hauls worth over £100 on ten occasions.

Howe, of Main Road, Ketley Bank, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 21 counts of theft from a shop.

He was jailed for 44 weeks and ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular