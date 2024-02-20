21 thefts in two weeks - Jail for Telford shoplifter who stole £2,100 worth of Easter eggs, booze and more

Matthew Howe, aged 35, lifted items from shops in Telford in January this year.

He targeted Co-op stores 11 times, Tesco shops nine times and B&M once.

As well as the Easter eggs, razor blades and alcohol, he also stole meat, cheese, chocolate, fish and other confectionary.

His highest value theft was for £180 worth of Easter eggs from a Tesco store on January 24. He made off with hauls worth over £100 on ten occasions.

Howe, of Main Road, Ketley Bank, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 21 counts of theft from a shop.

He was jailed for 44 weeks and ordered to pay £300 in compensation.