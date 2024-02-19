Jailed: Man launched 'cowardly' attack on ex while she was in bed after smashing into home

Kirk Harris, 38, of Llanfair Road, Newtown, was jailed for 21 months after he admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage. A five-year restraining order was made.

Prosecuting barrister Karl Scholz at Mold Crown Court said a boy had pulled drunken Harris off his screaming mother and the defendant was pinned to the floor until police arrived.

Harris said he had drunk a bottle of vodka and had no memory of smashing a patio door and the attack which left the mum fearing for her life. Mr Scholz said the couple had been in a relationship but the victim described it as “unpleasant”, and claimed Harris had a bad temper.

At the beginning of this year Harris had left the home and lived with his grandfather. But he’d turned up at his former partner’s home in the middle of the night, smashed his way inside, and charged up to the bedroom where he began hitting her.

Defence barrister Dafydd Roberts said Harris was “truly ashamed” of his behaviour last month. He had a back injury which meant he had to give up work, around Christmas the relationship had ended and he had to move out of the property, and his sick grandfather had died days before the offence.

Mr Roberts added that Harris was motivated to address his drinking and behaviour. He urged a suspended sentence.

But Judge Rhys Rowlands told Harris: "This is, on any view, an extremely serious incident.”

Children had been in the house and some saw what happened.

The judge said it must have been a terrifying experience for the family. He added :”This was a cowardly, prolonged attack by a drunken man upon a mother in her own home in front of her children, late at night after you had broken in.”