Disqualified Range Rover driver caught on busy Shrewsbury road gets lengthy ban

Gareth Hoare, aged 34, drove the vehicle on the A53 in Shrewsbury on February 14.

Hoare, of Mayfield Close, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Magistrates handed him an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to do 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Hoare was ordered to pay £185 in prosecution costs.