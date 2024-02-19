CCTV spots two people trying doors in the dead of night, police warn

Officers say possibly a male and a female were spotted trying car doors and rear doors to two properties in Leegomery Road in dead of night on Sunday morning.

PCSO Lynn Harris, of the policing team at Arleston & College, said: "We have been made aware of two incidents that have occurred in Leegomery Road Wellington in the early hours of Sunday between 1:30am and 2:45am.

"CCTV has captured two people possibly one male and one female trying car doors and rear doors to both properties.

"They successfully gained entry to one vehicle but nothing has been stolen."

Officers add that they wish to remind people to make sure your property is secure day and night and that all valuables are removed from your vehicles.

"These people are opportunists so please don't give them the opportunity to make you a victim," said PCSO Harris.