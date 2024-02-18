Prolific Ludlow wine thief gets banned from shop where he shoplifted seven times

Christopher Arrowsmith, aged 32, carried out a spate of thefts in Ludlow and Leominster in August, September and October last year.

He targeted One Stop in Tower Street, Ludlow on seven separate occasions, stealing wine, laundry detergent and cleaning items. He also stole a bottle of wine from Savers in High Street, Leominster on October 10. He also assaulted a man in Leominster on the same day.