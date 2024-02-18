Hunt for hooded biker on distinctive green machine is launched by police

The pictures show a front on image and a side image of a person wearing a hood and a peaked cap to hide their face.

But the off road motorbike is distinctive green colour with the number 99 on its side. The rider is wearing Nike Air trousers and a padded jacket with a hood.

PCSO Katy Balaam, senior Police Community Support Officer, in South Telford, wants anyone who knows the rider or where the bike is stored to contact officers.

Picture; Telford Police

She said: "Do you know this person? Do you know where this bike is being stored? Any information you provide can be given anonymously."

She invited people to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk

Operation Spree is the force's ongoing crackdown on illegal, off road riders.