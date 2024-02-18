Hunt for hooded biker on distinctive green machine is launched by police
Police have appealed for the public's help in identifying a hooded off road motorbiker on a distinctive green vehicle.
The pictures show a front on image and a side image of a person wearing a hood and a peaked cap to hide their face.
But the off road motorbike is distinctive green colour with the number 99 on its side. The rider is wearing Nike Air trousers and a padded jacket with a hood.
PCSO Katy Balaam, senior Police Community Support Officer, in South Telford, wants anyone who knows the rider or where the bike is stored to contact officers.
She said: "Do you know this person? Do you know where this bike is being stored? Any information you provide can be given anonymously."
She invited people to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk
Operation Spree is the force's ongoing crackdown on illegal, off road riders.